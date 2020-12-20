Defence Minister inaugurates Hypersonic wind tunnel test facility at DRDO

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the advanced Hypersonic Wind Tunnel (HWT) test facility during his visit to Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad on Saturday.
The state-of-the-art HWT Test facility is pressure vacuum driven enclosed free jet facility having nozzle exit diameter of 1 meter and will simulate Mach No 5 to 12 (Mach represents the multiplication factor to the speed of sound).
During his visit the Hyderabad based DRDO labs showcased various indigenously developed systems and technologies in wide ranging areas including missiles, avionics systems, advanced materials, electronic warfare, quantum key distribution technology, directed energy weapons, Gallium Arsenide and Gallium Nitride technology capabilities.
He witnessed demonstrations on two anti-drone technologies by DRDO labs, DRDO Young Scientists’ Laboratory- Asymmetric Technologies (DYSL-AT) and RCI (Research Centre Imarat) demonstrated drone and innovative anti-drone technologies.
After USA and Russia, India is the third country to have such a large facility in terms of size and operating capability. It is an indigenous development and an outcome of synergistic partnership with Indian industries. The facility has the capability to simulate hypersonic flow over a wide spectrum and will play a major role in the realisation of highly complex futuristic aerospace and defence systems.
During the exhibition of a range of missile systems, various avionic systems and other technologies, scientists explained all the systems and technologies in detail.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy laid the foundation stone of Explosive Test Facility for Propellant and Explosive Systems. This facility will be used for design validation and evaluation of missile sub-systems under different environmental conditions.
The Raksha Mantri addressed the DRDO fraternity and lauded the phenomenal technological achievements and recent series of successful missions and technological achievements by various clusters of DRDO including Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV), Anti-Radiation Missile (RUDRAM), Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Supersonic Missile Assisted Release Torpedo (SMART) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology during last six months.
He congratulated G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, for DRDO’s contribution to the development of technologies and products for combating Covid-19 Pandemic. He acknowledged the efforts in establishment of Covid-19 hospitals at Delhi and Bihar, development of indigenous ventilators, PPE kits and other protective equipment in short span of time.
The Raksha Mantri urged DRDO scientists to make India a “Super Military” and a “Super Power”.
