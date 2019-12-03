DefExpo India 2020 roadshow attracts 400 vendors from Karnataka, TN and AP

IIM-A fees and the crisis in liberal education
Defence PSUs Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and BEML Limited conducted roadshow in Bengaluru in the run-up to the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo India-2020, to be held in Lucknow from February 5-8, 2020.
The road-show was to urge south India-based vendors from the private sector, MSMEs and start-ups to actively participate in the upcoming Defence exhibition and take advantage of the potential business opportunities in the offing. The roadshow saw an interactive session with participation from more than 400 vendors from across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
Speaking at the roadshow, Anandi Ramalingam, Director Marketing, BEL, said that “international exhibitions like DefExpo help in providing a boost to the local defence eco system. Bengaluru is a start-up capital and start-ups stand to gain a lot of exposure by participating in such events.”
A K Srivastav, Chief General Manager, made a detailed presentation on DefExpo and elaborated the advantages for business enterprises on participating in the show. Gourav Sharma, Deputy Secretary, DDP, MoD, assured the vendors of MoD’s wholehearted support in enhancing their business.
Deepak Kumar Hota, CMD, BEML, explained that all support is being extended by DPSUs to entrepreneurs for supply of Defence aggregates. He further appealed the participants to be a part of DefExpo and widen their exposure and customer base. Gaurav Gupta, Karnataka Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, briefed the vendors about the State Government policies in promoting industries.
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
