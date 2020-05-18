Arvind Kejriwal announces more relaxations in restrictions in Delhi

The Delhi government on Monday announced several relaxations in the fourth phase of the lockdown, including allowing of running of buses, cabs, auto rickshaws, however, metros would remain out of service till May 31.

On Sunday, the Home Ministry in its guidelines for the lockdown 4.0 (starting from May 18) had mentioned that metro rail services will remain suspended across the country till May 31.

What's allowed?

The services that will be allowed in Delhi in lockdown 4.0 include odd-even for shops in the market, home delivery of food, autorickshaw with only one passenger, cabs with two passengers, standalone shops in residential areas and industries with staggered timings.

“Buses are allowed to run with only 20 passengers at a time who will be screened before sitting in the bus. The Transport Department will ensure that social distancing norms are followed inside the bus,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

While announcing the relaxations, Kejriwal said lockdown cannot go on permanently. “Till the time the vaccine is developed, we will have to live with this. In this period of lockdown, we prepared ourselves to fight against the coronavirus,” he added.

“Construction activities are allowed in the national capital, but only with labourers who are residing in Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

In this phase of lockdown, government and private offices can function at full strength, but the private offices should try that most of their staff works from home, he added.

What's not allowed?

In the fourth phase of the lockdown — which will continue till May 31 — educational institutions, metros, hotels, cinema halls, malls, bars, political/religious gatherings, spa/salons will remain shut. There will also be a curfew from 7 PM-7 AM except for essentials.

A total of 10,054 corona positive cases have been registered in the national capital, out which 45 per cent have recovered and 160 lost their lives till now, he added.

In all the zones, persons above 65 years, co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years should stay at home.

None of the non-essential services will be permitted in the containment zones, Kejriwal added.