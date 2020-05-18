Industrial firms to be permitted to function in staggered business hours: Delhi govt order

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
The Delhi government on Monday said that industrial establishments in the city will be permitted to function in staggered business hours and directed RWAs to not prevent anyone allowed by authorities from performing duty.
In a late-night order, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev extended the lockdown till May 31, in the national capital. To ensure safety at offices and workplaces, employers on best efforts basis should make sure that ‘Aarogya Setu’ app is installed by all employees, the order stated.
“Industrial firms whose registered name starts with A to L may function from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM while other firms who name starts with M to Z may function from 8:30 AM to 6:30 PM in Delhi,” Dev said in his order.
“RWAs shall not prevent any person from performing their services and duties, which has been permitted under these (govt’s) guidelines,” the order also stated.
The government said any person violating the measures prescribed by it will face action.
While announcing the number of lockdown relaxations earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that shops in markets will be allowed to open on odd-even basis. He said that buses with 20 passengers will ply but added metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, barber shops and saloons will remain closed till May 31.
All kinds of shops will be allowed to open in the national capital. Restaurants can open for home-delivery and takeaways but dining facilities will not be permitted, Kejriwal said during an online media briefing.
