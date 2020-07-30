Delhi Cabinet reduces VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%

Nine questions on diversity & inclusion during Covid times answered
The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday announced reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel from 30 per cent to 16.75 per cent.
“With this decision, the prices of diesel will reduce from ₹82 to ₹73.64; therefore, diesel will be cheaper by ₹8.36 per litre in the national capital,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, on the online portal ‘Rozgaar Bazzar’— launched by the Delhi Government to bring job seekers and employers on one platform — around 3.62 lakh people have registered for employment.
“We have received a very good response from the portal. So far, around 7,775 companies have registered on the portal and more than 2 lakh employment opportunities have come through this,” said Kejriwal.
On the website jobs.delhi.gov.in, the job seekers and employers can find a suitable opportunities and those looking to recruit will have a database of the suitable job seekers.
Persons looking for jobs can also update their qualification, experience and requirements on this online platform.
Earlier this month, the Delhi Cabinet had also given the approval for delivering ration at the doorstep under the ‘Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana’.
