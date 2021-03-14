Delhi Covid-19 vaccinations sees sharp jump on Saturday

Delhi saw a sharp rise in number of people who got vaccinated on Saturday at near 40,000, the highest so far since the vaccination drive began in the city state.

This comes at a time when the national capital has this fortnight been seeing a spurt in the number of daily new Covid-19 cases to 431 as of Friday from a level of 197 on March 1.

On Saturday, as many as 39,853 people got vaccinated with 29,383 taking the 1st dose and 10,470 the second dose.

This compared to total vaccination of 30,575 on Friday when first dose was administered to 21,022 beneficiaries and 9,553 people got their second dose.

Saturday’s surge was helped by sharp rise in the number of senior citizens (above 60 years) who got vaccinated at 20275, the highest turnout so far since vaccination drive began in the city State. As many as 3,685 persons between the age group of 45-60 years got vaccinated on Saturday, official data showed.

The number of healthcare workers (HCW) who got vaccinated for their first dose on Saturday stood at 2,306, while as many as 3,117 frontline workers (FLW) got vaccinated on the same day.

On Friday, as many as 14,668 senior citizens got vaccinated. There were 2,585 persons between 45-60 years who got vaccinated on the same day.