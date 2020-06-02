Delhi governemnt launches app to track availability of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients

The Delhi government on Tuesday launched the ‘Delhi corona’ app to track the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

“We are launching an app which will give everyone the status of hospital beds and ventilator that are available in Delhi,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

If a hospital refuses to admit the paitent who has been tested positive for the coronavirus, then they can call at 1031 and will be admitted in the hospital. However, if doctors suggest for home isolation then patients should consider it, he added.

Besides the app, a website has also been created for the same purpose.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal on Monday had asked for suggestions on whether to open the borders of national capital or not. The suggestions are to be send to the Delhi government by Friday 5 pm.

Delhi border will remain close this week and the movement of essential items will only be allowed.

“With borders opening up but Corona cases rising, can Delhi open its hospitals for treatment of people from across the country? Will it put pressure on capacity to handle Corona? Should Delhi’s hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents? We seek your suggestions on these issues,” said Kejriwal.

People can send in their suggestions till Friday 5 pm. These suggestions can be given through whatsapp (8800007722), email (delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com) and through voicemail (1031).

In this phase of the lockdown, Delhi government has allowed opening of salon/barber shops. However, spas will remain shut.