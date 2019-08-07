Delhi government declares 2-day mourning for Sushma Swaraj

The Delhi government on Wednesday declared a two-day mourning as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday. Swaraj passed away at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 67.

“Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal condoled her death, saying the country has lost a great leader. “India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace,” Kejriwal tweeted.