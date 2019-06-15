Delhi government forms task force for women’s safety

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Dialogue and Development Commission has constituted a Task Force for Women Safety in Public Transport in Delhi.
The commission advises the Delhi government on key policy issues to ensure safety and improve the quality of commuting for women travellers on public transport in the national Capital.
“The task force will conduct both off and on ground reviews and monitor all existing schemes for women’s safety in Delhi, and will propose new plans for strengthening women’s safety in the Capital,” Jasmine Shah, Vice-Chairperson of the DDC, said.
The task force has been constituted with the approval of the Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot. It has been entrusted with the task of evaluating and monitoring various initiatives taken by the Delhi government towards women’s safety, including installation of CCTVs and panic buttons in buses, and strengthening the Delhi government’s flagship ‘Bus Marshal scheme’, which has been in place in all Government-run DTC buses since 2015, a Delhi government statement said.
The members of the task force will be appointed for a period of one year or until the tenure of the present Delhi government. One of the key mandates of this task force is to recommend and monitor the implementation of all initiatives undertaken by the transport department for women safety.
