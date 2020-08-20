Delhi Government to allow hotels and restaurants to serve liquor

The Delhi government on Thursday allowed hotels, restaurants and clubs to serve liquor and has directed the excise department to issue necessary permissions in this regard. This comes a day after the Delhi government gave its nod to hotels resume their operations. However, bars will continue to remain shut in the capital city.

Citing revenue implications and taking a cue from some other state governments, the Delhi government has directed the Excise Department to " issue necessary permissions for service of liquor in the restaurants & clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms."

"Under the unlock guidelines, the Delhi government has allowed operation of restaurants subject to social distancing norms. Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlocking guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. However, several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc. have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants & clubs and in the hotel rooms," the order issued from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, added.

While restaurants had been allowed to re-open in June however they were not allowed to serve liquor so far. Industry bodies such as the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) have been urging various state governments including the Delhi government to allow service of liquor in restaurants to make up for the losses due to the pandemic. The restaurant industry has been one of the worst-hit, and with the social-distancing norms has been operating at a reduced capacity for dine-in operations.

Now the industry is also expecting for a nod from the office of the Lieutenant-General of Delhi on this matter. NRAI President Anurag Katriar in a tweet said this was a welcome move from the Delhi government. "If liquor can be sold at the vends, so can it be in a restaurant which follows strict norms of people distancing and hygiene," he stated.