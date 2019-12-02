National

Delhi govt maintains surplus revenue despite drop in grants

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 02, 2019 Published on December 02, 2019

Delhi government’s revenue receipts during 2017-2018 increased by 12.58 per cent over the previous year with tax revenue going up by 14.70 per cent and non-tax revenue by 101.05 per cent   -  Sushil Kumar Verma

Grants-in-Aid from the Centre decreased to ₹2,184 cr in 2017-2018 from ₹2,825 cr previously

The Delhi State government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years from 2013-2014 to 2017-2018 according to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The surplus revenue is despite a fall in Grants-in-Aid to the State from the Centre.

An official statement said that Delhi’s revenue receipts during the year under review (2017-2018) increased by 12.58 per cent over the previous year. In the fiscal year ending March 2018, tax revenue registered an increase of 14.70 per cent and non-tax revenue a jump of 101.05 per cent.

The Grants-in-Aid from Government of India to Delhi state decreased from ₹2,825 crore (in 2016-2017) to ₹2,184 crore (during 2017-2018).

“This included grants from Government of India in lieu of share in central taxes which has remained stagnant at ₹325 crore since 2001-2002 although the central tax collections have grown substantially since,” an official statement said.

Govt’s investments

As on March 31, 2018, the government had invested ₹19,173 crore in statutory corporations, Rural Banks, joint stock companies and co-operatives. Return on this investment was 0.08 per cent while the government paid interest at an average rate of 8.58 per cent on its borrowings during 2017-2018.

Highlighting lacunae in financial reporting, the CAG report said, “During 2017-2018, there were substantial delays in submission of utilisation certificates by various grantee institutions and as a result proper utilisation of grants could not be ensured. Utilisation certificates involving ₹4,455.75 crore were outstanding for periods ranging from two to 10 years while ₹2,497.89 crore were outstanding for more than 10 years.”

“Eighteen annual accounts of five bodies/authorities due up to 2016-2017 had not been received as of March 2018.... During 2017-2018, significant amounts of expenditure and receipts were booked under the Minor Heads ‘800-Other Expenditure’ and ‘800-Other Receipts’ under various Major Heads affecting transparency in financial reporting,” the CAG observed.

economy (general)
Delhi
