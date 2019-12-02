Delhi govt maintains surplus revenue despite drop in grants

Social service starts at school in Shimla
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
The Delhi State government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years from 2013-2014 to 2017-2018 according to the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The surplus revenue is despite a fall in Grants-in-Aid to the State from the Centre.
An official statement said that Delhi’s revenue receipts during the year under review (2017-2018) increased by 12.58 per cent over the previous year. In the fiscal year ending March 2018, tax revenue registered an increase of 14.70 per cent and non-tax revenue a jump of 101.05 per cent.
The Grants-in-Aid from Government of India to Delhi state decreased from ₹2,825 crore (in 2016-2017) to ₹2,184 crore (during 2017-2018).
“This included grants from Government of India in lieu of share in central taxes which has remained stagnant at ₹325 crore since 2001-2002 although the central tax collections have grown substantially since,” an official statement said.
As on March 31, 2018, the government had invested ₹19,173 crore in statutory corporations, Rural Banks, joint stock companies and co-operatives. Return on this investment was 0.08 per cent while the government paid interest at an average rate of 8.58 per cent on its borrowings during 2017-2018.
Highlighting lacunae in financial reporting, the CAG report said, “During 2017-2018, there were substantial delays in submission of utilisation certificates by various grantee institutions and as a result proper utilisation of grants could not be ensured. Utilisation certificates involving ₹4,455.75 crore were outstanding for periods ranging from two to 10 years while ₹2,497.89 crore were outstanding for more than 10 years.”
“Eighteen annual accounts of five bodies/authorities due up to 2016-2017 had not been received as of March 2018.... During 2017-2018, significant amounts of expenditure and receipts were booked under the Minor Heads ‘800-Other Expenditure’ and ‘800-Other Receipts’ under various Major Heads affecting transparency in financial reporting,” the CAG observed.
Sarbjeet Singh helps provide food, free, to attendants of patients — through chapati donations by school ...
Now a micro entrepreneur, Ganeshi Meghwal recounts her struggle with child marriage and violence
A hygiene drive with ‘soap banks’ is helping school children in Bihar stay healthy
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Clients cannot execute trades in their trading accounts with Karvy. Transfer of securities to another demat ...
While your child is ensured a lump-sum at a certain age, these plans are often expensive and offer low ...
The elements of nature can be unforgiving to your house; so can be man-made damages. Just as you would insure ...
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,083) The Sensex and the Nifty commenced the session on a positive note taking ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...