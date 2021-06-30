Delhi Govt schools to hold parent-teacher meeting from July 19: Sisodia

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced that government schools in the national capital will hold Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) in the schools from July 19 to July 31. It also said the PTMs will be conducted in small groups due to the Covid regulations.

“Online learning has increased the role parents play in their child’s life. Parents have always been a part of children’s education but their role has increased. Keeping this in mind, the Directorate of Education (DoE) Delhi, has decided to conduct special PTMs in Delhi Government schools. These PTMs will be a space for parents to understand how to provide regular learning support to their children and parents will be required to physically attend these PTMs in schools,” said Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

These PTMs will be important for students transitioning from MCD Feeder Schools to DOE schools. PTMs for students in 6th grade will be done jointly between MCD school teachers and DOE school teachers. This decision has been taken to ease the transition of students from MCD to DOE schools in 6th grade and ensure children receive adequate emotional and learning support in newer environments, he added.

Parents of students in DoE Schools will be informed through SMS or WhatsApp teachers and a clear message regarding the date and time slot will be sent to parents for the PTM.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has initiated a provision wherein the government will announce a draw for admissions for seats reserved under EWS category, based on the application received and information provided by schools on number of seats available. “When we called for applications under the EWS category, we received around 1.26 lakh applications based on which we announced a draw of 32,500 seats,” said Sisodia.

EWS category

He also directed every private school to admit students under EWS category, based on the allotted list sent by the government and regardless of number of admissions in the General Category.

Under any normal circumstances, private schools admits three students under general category and then 1 under EWS category, based on the allotted list provided by the Delhi government. This is the general process of admission. However, considering lockdown has derailed the entire admission process, there has been a deference in admission for even general category students. The Delhi government has now decided that regardless of admitting students under general category or not, private schools will have to admit students under EWS category, based on the allotted list sent by the Delhi government, he added.