Delhi govt to start tree plantation drive from June 5, says Environment Minister Gopal Rai

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Delhi Government on Wednesday announced that it will start tree plantation drive in the national capital from June 5 on the occasion of the World Environment Day.
“We have decided to plant 33 lakh saplings in the national capital starting from June 5,” said Delhi’s Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai.
Both big and small trees would be planted in Delhi to curb the problem of pollution, he added while addressing a virtual press meet.
The Delhi government had set a target of planting 31 lakh saplings during the year 2020-21.
“Last year, the Centre had given us a target to plant 15 lakh saplings in the city. We planted 32 lakh saplings. This time, the target by the Centre is to plant 18 lakh saplings,” he said.
