Delhi lockdown extended by one more week: Kejriwal

Amid a good recovery and sharp fall in daily new Covid-19 infections, the national capital Delhi will continue to be under lockdown till May 24, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

This will be the fourth time Delhi will extend its week-long lockdown since April 20, when the initial lockdown was introduced in the wake of surge in Covid cases in the capital.

It may be recalled that Covid cases started rising in Delhi from the last week of March. The daily new infections, which had surpassed the 5000 mark in the first week of April, touched 20,000 levels as of April 20, prompting the Delhi government to announce immediate restrictions to break the transmission of the virus in the national capital.

After initial six day curfew till April 26, the lockdown was extended till May 3, followed by another extension till May 10, another extension till May 17 and now to be extended till May 23.

Delhi is now going for a lockdown extension even as the daily Covid new infections have fallen to a level of 6,430 as of Saturday with 11 positivity rate.

“We have been witnessing good recovery following the lockdown. Corona cases have been on a decline. We don’t want to lose the gain that we have made in the last few days. We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday 5 AM in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

Delhi’s daily Covid cases dipped below the 10,000 mark again on Friday at 8,506 new cases with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main reason behind the dip in new cases amid the ongoing second wave.

Traders' body hails decision

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) hailed the Delhi government decision to extend the lockdown, stating that it was a prudent decision although the number of new cases were on the decline. There are about 15 lakh traders in Delhi who are providing employment to more than 35 lakh people.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal also urged the Delhi chief Minister to give financial assistance to traders since their shops and markets are closed and there is no inflow of money whereas they would continue to see establishment expenses like salary of employees, electricity, payment of EMIs, interest on loans etc.

He asserted that traders were fully justified in seeking financial assistance from the government as they had effectively played the role of tax collectors for the government.”We have an absolute right to demand such financial facilities from the government “, he added.

Khandelwal highlighted that in the previous rounds of packages announced by the government last year, not a single rupee had come the way of the traders community.