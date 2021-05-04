Delhi logs record 448 Covid-19 deaths on Monday

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The national capital Delhi’s Covid-19 daily death toll continues to be a picture of worry, with Monday’s count coming in at 448 deaths, the highest ever so far since the pandemic outbreak last year. Monday marked the third consecutive day when the daily Covid-19 death toll surpassed the 400-mark.
New infections in the last 24 hours to Monday stood at 18,043, lower than 20,394 recorded in the previous day. The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 61,045, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin released on Monday night showed.
The number of tests conducted on last 24 hours to Sunday stood at 71,997. In the last 20 days alone, Delhi has added over 4.63 lakh positive cases, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure in the capital amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.
In all, there are 89,592 active cases as of Monday, while daily test positivity rate stood at 29.56 per cent. In Delhi, roughly one in three tested are turning Covid-19 positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.99 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is well above the 5 per cent mark. There are 44,052 containment zones in Delhi. The national capital is currently on an extended lockdown till May 10.
Meanwhile, Delhi as of 9 pm on Monday vaccinated 89,236 people, with as many as 61,617 getting the first dose and 27,619 getting the second dose.
Delhi had Monday commenced vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years and by 9 pm as many as 37,562 people in this age group got themselves vaccinated for the 1st dose. For vaccinating those in 18-44 yrs age group, Delhi had set up 301 vaccination centres in 76 schools across the city. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said that in the next few days as many as 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across Delhi. There are about 92 lakh people in Delhi in the 18-44 years age group.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...