Delhi logs record 448 Covid-19 deaths on Monday

The national capital Delhi’s Covid-19 daily death toll continues to be a picture of worry, with Monday’s count coming in at 448 deaths, the highest ever so far since the pandemic outbreak last year. Monday marked the third consecutive day when the daily Covid-19 death toll surpassed the 400-mark.

New infections in the last 24 hours to Monday stood at 18,043, lower than 20,394 recorded in the previous day. The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 61,045, the latest Delhi State Health Bulletin released on Monday night showed.

The number of tests conducted on last 24 hours to Sunday stood at 71,997. In the last 20 days alone, Delhi has added over 4.63 lakh positive cases, overwhelming the healthcare infrastructure in the capital amid medical oxygen shortage in the city’s ongoing fourth wave.

In all, there are 89,592 active cases as of Monday, while daily test positivity rate stood at 29.56 per cent. In Delhi, roughly one in three tested are turning Covid-19 positive. Delhi currently has cumulative positivity rate of 6.99 per cent, a cause of worry given that it is well above the 5 per cent mark. There are 44,052 containment zones in Delhi. The national capital is currently on an extended lockdown till May 10.

Meanwhile, Delhi as of 9 pm on Monday vaccinated 89,236 people, with as many as 61,617 getting the first dose and 27,619 getting the second dose.

Delhi had Monday commenced vaccination drive for people between 18-44 years and by 9 pm as many as 37,562 people in this age group got themselves vaccinated for the 1st dose. For vaccinating those in 18-44 yrs age group, Delhi had set up 301 vaccination centres in 76 schools across the city. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Monday said that in the next few days as many as 3,000 vaccination centres will start operating in 300 schools across Delhi. There are about 92 lakh people in Delhi in the 18-44 years age group.