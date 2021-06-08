Delhi records 316 new infections, test positivity rate remains below 1 per cent

Delhi has recorded 316 new infections and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total death toll in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year stands at 24,668. The daily test positivity rate stands at 0.44 per cent. This is the eight straight day when the daily test positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent.

According to the latest data, the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 71,879 and the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours was 66,175. The active Covid-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 4,962 in the last 24 hours, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking approval for the doorstep delivery of rations in the national capital. This comes days after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal “rejected” the file for its implementation.

Earlier, Kejriwal had urged the Centre not to stop the scheme and added that there should not be any politics over the scheme, which was in the interest of the poor and it was meant for the benefit of the entire nation. He said the scheme would be very helpful for the poor, who fear going to ration shops due to the coronavirus, and also stop the spread of virus to children in the third wave.

The Delhi Government will soon start door-to-door vaccination and the entire population above 45 years of age would be vaccinated at their polling booth level in the coming four weeks.

Due to a further dip in the daily Covid-19 case count, the national capital Delhi government has announced further relaxations from this week. While malls and markets have been opened on odd-even basis, metro services are running with 50 per cent capacity. This is the second straight week that Delhi has allowed relaxations to its lockdown, initially imposed on April 19 after the national capital saw huge spurt in daily Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.