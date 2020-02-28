Delhi violence: Opposition parties write to President Kovind, seeks action against hate mongers

Several non-Congress opposition parties have written to President Ram Nath Kovind to direct authorities to ensure peace is restored in violence-hit northeast Delhi and action against those accused of making provocative speeches.

Leaders from parties like NCP, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, LJD, DMK and AAP have also sought time from Kovind to discuss the situation in the national capital.

“Immediate establishment of peace and a direction to authorities concerned, like the Lt. Governor of Delhi who is directly answerable to you, to ensure speedy restoration of normalcy and to ensure that FIRs must be filed immediately against all who have made provocative hate speeches and the perpetrators of this violence must be brought to book,” the leaders said in their letter.

The Congress had met the President on Thursday to seek normalcy and peace in areas hit by violence, and had demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation. At least 39 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

The areas worst affected in the violence include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

The letter was signed by CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, LJD’s Sharad Yadav, NCP’s Praful Patel, DMK’s T R Balu, CPI’s D Raja, RJD’s Manoj Jha and AAP’s Sanjay Singh. The leaders also demanded setting up of relief camps for those who have been rendered homeless and providing them adequate security.

The parties also demanded that they be allowed to organise inter-faith peace events in riot-affected areas. They also urged the president to facilitate opening of centres in the area to counsel those affected by the violence.