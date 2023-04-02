India’s Covid-19 cases hover close to or above 3000 a day for the fourth day in a row on Sunday but the uptake of precautionary doses remains low-key.

For the 24 hours up to Sunday morning, India reported 3,824 new cases and four deaths. As of April 1 st, precautionary (third) dose vaccination numbers stood at 1170, according to the Cowin dashboard.

The Centre and States have put out advisories on masking and putting hospitals on alert regarding beds, medicines, oxygen, etc. They have, however, not embarked on another massive push for precautionary or booster shots, except for the vulnerable population.

As Covid-19 cases rise, “there will be phases of increase in booster shots being administered and as numbers become manageable, it will drop,” a Health Ministry official said. In fact, the number of precautionary doses given on March 31 st seems to be just a tad higher at 4561, compared to 4237 doses at the beginning of the month. Health Ministry numbers peg vaccinations higher for March 31 at 5384 doses.

Meanwhile, those requiring a vaccine shot are having fewer choices, as private hospitals stock limited numbers. Of 186-odd country-wide sites conducting vaccinations on Sunday, 49 were Government sites and 137 were private health facilities.

Dr Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head, Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare, said, internal studies across its hospitals have shown that “boosters continue to be effective” in controlling the virus.

“Demand has been slow. And there have been instances where despite showing availability on Cowin, people have not got boosters at a particular hospital. However, it is not that vaccines are not available. Shots are being arranged at a later date in many places,” he said.

India opened up for the precautionary third dose for the 18-59 age group, last April. Before that, beginning January 10, only senior citizens and those with co-morbidities were administered these doses.

“Vaccination numbers peaked as international air travel opened up and many countries brought in requirements to have at least three doses. Also, numbers started increasing ahead of the festive season – the peak travel time – and dipped drastically immediately thereafter,” a health ministry official said.

Experts say the current rise in cases is attributed to the XBB.1.16 variant of Omicron. The XBB.1.16 variant is a recombinant strain of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 sublineages, according to WHO.

“This is an upper respiratory tract disease because of which the oxygen requirements are low. Fatalities are still low except in the case of people with comorbidities,” says Dr Panigrahi.

“Bare minimum”

Hospitals are keeping limited stocks, due to low demand, rather than supply constraints. Wastage continues to be high, and demand still “not up to the mark” because of which procurement is at a “bare minimum”, officials at multiple private hospitals told businessline .

“Each of the doses come with an expiry date. And in many cases now, wastage is high. However, after the initial period - when vaccine makers were taking back expired vials– the practice was slowly phased out. Now we just have to throw away stocks. There is no return. So stocking is limited or very data driven” an official said. In fact, Covid-19 vaccine makers too had recently said, they are prepared to ramp-up, if required.