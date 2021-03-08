Demand your rights: Kerala Startup Mission CEO to women

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Women must demand their rights instead of making a request for them, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Tapan Rayaguru said today, noting that female entrepreneurs continue to be largely ignored or under-considered.
“KSUM provides everything to start investment. All what aspiring female entrepreneurs need to do is to apply to us,” he said at a #ChooseToChallenge programme organised by the nodal agency on International Women’s Day. “Rarely do endeavours succeed at the first attempt. Expert advice and lessons from experience are key to victory in any field.”
KSUM Technical Officer Varun G said the organisation lends Rs 12 as innovation grant for realising marketable products from novel ideas. Also KSUM provides low-interest seed fund grants of Rs 20 lakh, angel investment and venture capital.
The session (www.bit.ly./ksum8marchvirtual), which was held to promote a culture of protest against gender-related injustices, was addressed by actress Kukku Parameswaran; AWE (Achieving Women Equity) Funds founder and Chair Seema Chaturvedi; Weavers Village founder Sobha Viswanath; Me Met Me Wellness founder CEO Nuthan Manohar; Thanmatra Innovations Co-Founder Anjana Ramkumar; make-up artist Renju Renjimar; Advocate Santhi Priya of the Kerala High Court; Channel I’m Founder Nisha Krishnan; and media professionals Nisha Purushothaman and Geetha Jayaraman.
