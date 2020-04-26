National

Democratic accountability missing: Yechury

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 26, 2020 Published on April 26, 2020

Unemployment rate ‘has shot up to 23.6% from 7.5%’ during the lockdown

The CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has written yet another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that huge stocks of foodgrains are rotting in central godowns and these should be sent to the States for free distribution. He alleged that none of his previous letters raising issues faced by common people were not even acknowledged by the PMO and said democratic accountability is missing.

He reiterated that the the forty-day nation-wide lockdown was announced suddenly and abruptly with a mere four-hour notice. Hunger, malnutrition and homelessness continue to plague the lives of people. Since the start of lockdown, we had suggested that the Centre must immediately provide free food to all the needy, he said.

Published on April 26, 2020
CPI M
unemployment
national politics
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indore strain may be deadlier, will send samples to NIV: doctors