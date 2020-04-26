Democratic accountability missing: Yechury

The CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has written yet another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that huge stocks of foodgrains are rotting in central godowns and these should be sent to the States for free distribution. He alleged that none of his previous letters raising issues faced by common people were not even acknowledged by the PMO and said democratic accountability is missing.

He reiterated that the the forty-day nation-wide lockdown was announced suddenly and abruptly with a mere four-hour notice. Hunger, malnutrition and homelessness continue to plague the lives of people. Since the start of lockdown, we had suggested that the Centre must immediately provide free food to all the needy, he said.