‘DeMon ushered in transparency, gave digital payments big push’

Tranquil Tranquebar: perfect long weekend family getaway
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
The Centre has asserted that had there been no notes recall, the currency in circulation would have gone up to over ₹4 lakh crore. The Government maintained that demonetisation led to “institutional transparency and made India a “leader in digital transactions”.
These remarks come at a time when cash in use has touched a record of over 14 per cent of the GDP.
In a series of tweets by MyGovIndia, the Centre’s citizen engagement platform, there is acknowledgement that bank notes in circulation have increased – the total value rose to ₹28.26 lakh crore at the end of the fiscal year 2020-21 from ₹16.4 lakh crore as of fiscal year 2015-16. “Bank notes in circulation would have increased by ₹4.36 lakh crore in the absence of demonetisation in 5 years,” one of the tweets said.
On November 8, five years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of old ₹1,000 and ₹500 banknotes.
According to the latest RBI data, the notes in circulation, in value terms, soared from ₹17.74 lakh crore on November 4, 2016, to ₹29.17 lakh crore on October 29, 2021.
Data also revealed that the value and volume of bank notes in circulation had increased by 16.8 per cent and 7.2 per cent, respectively, during 2020-21 as against an increase of 14.7 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, witnessed during 2019-20. Notes in circulation had grown at an average growth rate of 14.51 per cent year-on-year from October 2014 till October 2016, the month preceding the demonetisation.
In another tweet by MyGovIndia, it has been said that the value of UPI transactions surged to ₹41.31 lakh crore at the end of FY 21 from ₹6,900 crore at the end of FY 17.
The platform also reported that undisclosed assets worth ₹4,934 crore were seized while undisclosed income of over ₹50,000 crore was admitted and over ₹54,000 crore was detected. Similarly, under the Black Money Act 2015, undisclosed foreign assets worth ₹4,164 crore were disclosed.
Revenge travel is back. And my stead was the Hyundai Alcazar for its comfy cabin and its promise of safety ...
It will be available in four saloon models comprising the Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...