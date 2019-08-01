Denmark’s BoConcept first retail outlet launched in Hyderabad

Zoe Concepts Pvt Ltd has launched BoConcept, a Danish designer’s first retail outlet in Hyderabad.

The store of the 65 year-Old Danish furniture manufacturer and retailer has been setup in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, featuring products from world renowned designers such as Oki Sato, Henerik Pedersen and Karim Rashid.

BoConcept is a Danish designer, manufacturer and retailer of contemporary furniture and lighting for home, home-office and outdoor spaces.

The BoConcept store in Hyderabad is spread across 4,000 sq. ft. and constitutes of 14 in-house studios.

Navin Khanna, Director of BoConcept India said, “Since our entry in India, there is a lot of acceptance of Danish designs — the modernistic approach that we have. We see great potential in Hyderabad and feel that it is a great choice for our first store in southern India.’’

The BoConcept stores are designed according to the latest global trends. The brand has zeroed in on the Metropolitan and Scandinavian styles and keeps adapting them to their collections season after season.

BoConcept started as a small furniture company in 1952 in Denmark and now covers six continents, and now has close to 300 stores in over 60 countries.