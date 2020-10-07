Designer Gaurang Shah opens handwoven fashion e-store for kids, men

Mi Watch Revolve: Long battery life for the active
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Fashion designer Gaurang Shah has launched e-store for ready to wear handwoven men’s (www.men.gaurang.co) and “Little GAURANG” (www.little.gaurang.co) collections for kids.
The brand will offer on its platform its sustainability-led premium clothing, handloomed by his team of 800+ craftsmen. The new portal will house his couture pieces and the pret-line, making it a one-stop fashion destination for trendy, casual wear and special occasions.
The idea behind the online platform is, Gaurang Shah says, “people have more time to focus, search on what’s online in the last several months due to the pandemic. Those who are missing retail therapy, still need to know where their favourite designer clothing is accessible online.”
The Men’s catalogue offered at the e-store will list an array of the designer’s signature handwoven, bandi jackets, kurtas, and sherwanis.
“There was always a strong demand from my clients to expand my signature to menswear, and I thought this is the right platform to launch them.”
Through Little Gaurang, the designer is introducing a handwoven fashion line that integrates khadi, handwoven fabrics, and the wellness of natural dyes on the prints of these fabrics for 0-12-year-olds.
Every piece is handcrafted in collaboration with artisans from across the country to include weaving, dyeing and printing into our design collection.
