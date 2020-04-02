Covid-19: Dharavi resident who had coronavirus infection dies, building sealed

Keep your phone clean in these virus-laden times
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
A 46-year-old resident of Dharavi area of Mumbai who had contracted coronavirus died on Wednesday evening, prompting the civic authorities to seal the building where he lived.
Densely-populated Dharavi is famous as one of the largest slums in Asia.
The man, who lived in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, had no foreign travel history, said a health official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
After he died at nearby government-run Sion Hospital, some 300 tenements in the building and around 30 shops were cordoned off by police.
Residents of the building were quarantined at home.
The deceased had a garment shop at AKG Nagar in Dharavi, the official said.
The police faced stone-pelting as they tried to disperse a crowd that had gathered in the area after learning about the man’s death, an official said.
A group of persons started arguing with policemen and some of them started throwing stones, he said.
Nobody was injured in the incident. The police registered a case against unidentified persons, he added.
Mumbai has recorded over 180 coronavirus cases and about a dozen deaths of COVID-19 patients so far.
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Continuing with SIPs during downturns helps accumulate more units, yielding higher returns
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...