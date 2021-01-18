DICCI plans business facilitation centres in all States

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant's early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Dalit Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) is planning to set up business facilitation centres in all State headquarters.
According to Ravi Kumar Narra, the newly-elected national working president, DICCI, at present the industry body has seven business facilitation centres. “This will be increased to 30 by April 14 on the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he said in a statement.
DICCI has 30 chapters all over the country including Jammu and Kashmir and North East with 10,000 member entrepreneurs.
With a tag line of ‘Be Job Givers’, DICCI wants to motivate SC, ST youth to enter the business and industry sector as entrepreneurs and carve their own niche, he added.
