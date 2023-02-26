Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the power of ‘Digital India’ is now visible everywhere and apps such as E-Sanjeevani is becoming life-saving app for the common man of the country, the middle class, and for the people living in hilly areas.

“In our fast-moving country, the power of Digital India is visible in every corner. Different apps play a big role in taking the power of Digital India to every home. There is one such app, E-Sanjeevani. Through this app teleconsultation, that is, while sitting far away, through video conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness,” he said in his 98th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’.

Till now, the number of tele-consultants using this app has crossed 10-crore, which is a big achievement, he mentioned adding that this is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives. The country has seen that in the time of Corona, the E-Sanjeevani app has proved to be a great boon for the people, Modi said.

‘Power of UPI’

“You also know the power of India’s UPI (unified payments interface). Many countries of the world are drawn towards it. Just a few days ago, UPI-Pay Now Link has been launched between India and Singapore. Now, people of Singapore and India are transferring money from their mobile phones in the same way as they do within their respective countries,” he said.

Modi said he was glad that people have started taking advantage of it. Be it India’s E-Sanjeevani app or UPI, these have proved to be very helpful in raising the ‘Ease of Living’. He further said that through apps like E-Sanjeevani, people can save their time and money too, and through whatever guidance they get, medicines can also be used in a better way.

Talking about another campaign, Modi said ‘Waste to Wealth’ is also an important dimension of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’. “We all should take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags. You will see, how much satisfaction your resolution will give you, and also inspire other people,” he added.