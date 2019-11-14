Disqualified MLAs join BJP, get party ticket; battle lines drawn for Karnataka by-polls

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Soon after the disqualified Karnataka MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, the party announced their candidature in the by-elections scheduled for December 5raising the tempo for a high-pitched political battle in the State..
“In an effort to serve the People more effectively,16 former MLAs are beginning a new journey with BJP from today. Under the leadership of President @nalinkateel and CM @BSYBJP, we wholeheartedly welcome them to Our Party, and wish them the very best,” tweeted BJP’s Karnataka unit.
As the disqualified Karnataka MLAs (14 from Congress and three from Janata Dal Secular) joined the BJP, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa assured them that “they will fulfil all promises made to them”. He even addressed the MLAs as ‘future MLAs and future Ministers’, indicating promises the party had made to these rebels when they resigned as MLAs from Congress and JDS in July.
Later, the Chief Minister urged party workers to sink their differences and work for their victory in the interests of party’s future in the forth coming by-elections.
“It is because of the extraordinary sacrifice of these leaders that there is a BJP government and I am the chief minister in the State today. We need to remember that and work towards victory of each of these leaders,” he told party workers.
The Congress, which has already announced the names of candidates for seven constituencies, is playing a waiting game for other parties to choose their candidates. For it sees a few from the BJP and JD(S) joining it. Meanwhile, a four-time BJP MLA from Belagavi district, Raju Kage, quit the BJP to join Congress. “Indications are there for more leaders from BJP to join Congress,” said a senior Congress party functionary.
The day also saw JD(S) also hitting the poll button by announcing candidates. The JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy while releasing the candidates list for 10 of 15 constituencies, said the names for the rest would be announced on Friday.
The former Chief Minister also made it clear that the party is supporting Sharath Bache Gowda, son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapur BN Bachegowda, as he is contesting as an Independent.
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
Global CEO believes India still has some way to go before it becomes a major market for ‘battery electric ...
Renault’s entry-level small car gets a facelift that refreshes its design and features package to take on new ...
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
On Children’s Day, here’s a low-down on mutual fund plans for the young ones
With prices correcting and some developers reducing the unit size of their properties, you may be able to ...
If you plan to join a chit fund, keep off the unregistered ones
An in-depth analysis of hybrid mutual funds that juggle various asset classes to give you good risk-adjusted ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...