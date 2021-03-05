National

DMK allots 6 seats to CPI

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 05, 2021

DMK on Thursday finalised seat sharing agreement with the Communist Party of India (CPI) by allotting six seats.

An official statement said, the seat sharing agreement was signed by DMK Chief MK Stalin and CPI State President R Mutharasan here in front of senior members of both the parties. The constituencies will be decided later.

The DMK has already firmed up seat-sharing agreements with the VCK (six seats), IUML (three) and MMK (two).

Meanwhile, seat sharing talks with its key ally Congress and with the CPI(M) and MDMK are still on.

There are reports referring to Congress’ displeasure over DMK’s refusal to consider its demands in allotting the seats.

Published on March 05, 2021
