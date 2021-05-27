Domestic remittances down amid rising unemployment and lockdowns 2.0

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Domestic remittances have fallen by about 20 per cent in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, that has once again led to State level lockdowns and rising unemployment.
Industry data reveals that these remittances, which are largely by migrant workers to their families, have fallen across the country though not as sharply as last year during the national lockdown. “There is a drop in urban remittances, primarily because of the lockdowns. Work is stalled at many places due to which wages are stalled as well. There are also reports of workers returning to their villages,” said Abhinav Sinha, co-founder, Eko India.
Many of the agents are also unable to service customers throughout the day due to the lockdown. “The remittances industry is down between 10 per cent to 20 per cent with larger centres more impacted than smaller centres,” Sinha said, adding that just before the second wave, remittances had almost normalised.
Also read: As migrant labour head home amidst localised lockdowns, remittances begin to fall
Dilip Modi, founder, Spice Money also noted that remittances had started picking up again in the January to March quarter but were impacted in the second half of April and May due to the lockdowns. “Remittances from urban to rural have been fluctuating but all the financial services of cash withdrawal, cash deposit within rural areas have been growing. A lot of migration into rural India has also happened,” he said.
PayNearby, which has an 11 per cent market share in domestic money transfers saw a drop of 20 per cent to 25 per cent in remittances. “This could widen further if the strict lockdowns continue in most parts of the country. We have started to see some amount of reverse remittance, where families from villages and rural India are sending money to support the workforce in cities,” said Anand Kumar Bajaj, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, PayNearby.
The fall in domestic money transfers comes at a time when labour markets are also disturbed. Data with the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows that the unemployment rate for the week of 23 May shot up to 14.73 per cent on an all India basis. It was even higher at 17.41 per cent for urban areas.
Expectations are that remittances will begin to slowly recover after the lockdowns are lifted and may take about four to five months after that to return to normal.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The international economist and markets expert speaks with BusinessLine in an exclusive interview
On the downside, the crucial base level of 15,000 will act as an initial cushion
Following these principles will ensure that the long-term impact on your finances is minimal
The ELSS fund helps investors meet the twin goals of tax saving and long-term wealth creation
Sanjaya Baru on the changing concept of elitism, the rise of the middle castes and how economic politics is ...
‘AOTD’ is laced with Zack-styled fan service: Slow-motion scenes, a lot of gore and next-level action
Composer Madan Mohan cried at her grave, the raja of Ayodhya sent his Mercedes to fetch her for palace ...
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...