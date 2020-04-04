Domicile rule extended to all govt jobs in J&K UT

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
The Home Ministry of India amended the new domicile rule for Jammu and Kashmir, issued earlier this week.
Earlier, the Centre had reserved only lowest non-gazetted posts exclusively for the natives. However, it has now extended the new domicile to all the posts. In its final draft, only domiciled residents of J&K will be eligible to apply for recruitment in the union territory.
However, there has not been any change to the rule that will treat people from outside the union territory, who have been residents of the UT for 15 years, as domicile residents. The notification also extended domicile rights to central government employees who shall have served in the state for 10 years and their children.
For other jobs under the union territory, people from any part of the country could apply.
The new order issued minutes before midnight and makes UT administration exclusively reserved for the citizens of Jammu Kashmir.
The earlier version of the section 5A of The Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act read: “Subject to the provisions of this Act, no person shall be eligible for appointment to a post carrying a pay scale of not more than Level-4 (25500) unless he is a domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.”
