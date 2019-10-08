Don’t use ‘lynching’ to defame India: Mohan Bhagwat

The iPhone 11 Pro nails it with photography and video
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said lynching is a “western construct” and should not be used in the Indian context to defame the country.
He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, but said some vested interests do not want the country to be strong and vibrant.
Bhagwat was addressing the RSS’ Vijayadashami function at the Reshimbagh ground in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city.
Voicing his displeasure over several incidents of mob violence in the country, Bhagwat said, “Lynching is not the word from Indian ethos, its origin is from a story in a separate religious text. We Indians trust in brotherhood. Don’t impose such terms on Indians.”
“Lynching itself is a western construct and one shouldn’t use it in the Indian context to defame the country,” he said.
Bhagwat urged citizens to create harmony, and that everyone should live within confines of law. “Swayamsevaks are brought up with that sanskar,” he said.
He said in the past few years, there has been transformation in “direction of thought process of Bharat”. “There are many people in the world and in Bharat as well, who don’t want this. A developed Bharat creates fear in the minds of vested interests...such forces will also not want Bharat to be strong and vibrant,” the RSS chief said.
Even well-meaning policies, statements from persons in government and administration were being misused to benefit nefarious designs by vested interests, he rued. “We must be alert in identifying these plots and counter them on intellectual and social levels,” he said.
Bhagwat said the world was eager to know if the 2019 elections in such a huge country will be conducted smoothly. “Democracy in India is not something imported from any country, but a practice which has been prevalent here since centuries,” Bhagwat said.
He said India’s borders were now safer than ever, and more focus was needed on coastal security. “The number of guards and check-posts on land borders and surveillance along the maritime border, especially on islands, have to be increased,” he said.
On concerns over the economic sector, he said the slowing down of world economy has left its impact everywhere. “The government has taken initiatives to tide over the situation in the last one-and-a-half months. Our society is entrepreneurial and will overcome these challenges,” he added.
In the morning, Bhagwat performed ‘shastra puja’ at the Sangh’s annual Vijayadashami event here. HCL founder Shiv Nadar was the Chief Guest for this year’s event.
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gen VK Singh (retd) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were among those present at the event.
