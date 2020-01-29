Doubling farm income another BJP jumla, charges Congress

Continuing its tirade against the Centre over the management of economy, the Congress said on Wednesday that the promise made by the BJP in 2014 of doubling farmers income turned out to be a jumla. Party spokesman and former Maharashtra Chief Minister told reporters at the AICC headquarters that it is unlikely that farmers income will double by 2022.

He said the biggest promise of the BJP was to double farmers income by 2022. “It has been four years since that announcement. With 2022 only two years away, the public wants to know the truth,” he said and added that the Centre is constantly changing goal posts. “Sometimes it talks of 2022, sometimes 2024. Since the BJP has not fulfilled any promises in the last five years, the entire machinery including Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to mislead people through propaganda,” he said.

On agricultural economy, he said farmers are suffering, committing suicide and the Centre is hiding data. “We expect the BJP government to provide relief to the farmers in the upcoming budget. We hope there are no more suicides and farmers are compensated for loss due to natural disasters,” he added.

He said in 2014, the BJP came to power with the promise of giving 50 per cent profit on the cost of farm produce to the farmers but so far the farmers have been left at the mercy of their fate. “In all the budgets of BJP till date farmers have suffered deception of mirage, and numerous promises were made to mislead them. In the Budget 2020 we hope and request the Union Minister of Finance that the farmer who is the Annadata of this country should not be betrayed any more,” Chavan said.

The former Union Minister also said that in the budget of 2018-19, the Centre promised that it will set up of 22,000 markets but out of that work started for only 376. “Even those markets have not been made fully operational,” he said. “BJP Government has waived lakhs of crores rupees for its select capitalist friends but no loan waiver relief has been given to the farmers, who are reeling under the adverse economic conditions. Thousands of farmers are committing suicide every year and the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has reported that 10,349 people working in the farm sector ended their lives in 2018 only, which means that as many as 28 farmers committed suicide on an average a day,” he said.