Downswing in India’s daily Covid cases continues

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The trend of downswing in India’s daily Covid-19 cases is continuing. On Tuesday, 60,471 fresh cases were registered, the lowest after 74 days. The daily Covid cases have been below the 1-lakh mark since June 8 when the country had registered 86,498 infections after more than two months. Also, more than 1.17 lakh patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, outnumbering the daily fresh cases for the 33rd consecutive day, as per the Health Ministry data. The recovery rate has further expanded to 95.64 per cent. Cumulatively, India reported 2,95,70,881 Covid cases, with the total active caseload of 9,13,378 and the death toll at 3,77,031, with 2,726 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am.
In addition, the weekly positivity rate dropped to less than 5 per cent at 4.39 per cent on Tuesday, and the daily positivity rate stood at 3.45 per cent, less than 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days.
Besides this, the country conducted 17,51,358 tests in the last 24 hours, and the testing capacity has substantially ramped up to 38.13 crore tests.
Meanwhile, India administered 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses, with 39,27,154 shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am. In the phase-3 vaccination drive for 18-44 age group, 4.44 crore people have received their first dose, and 9 lakh beneficiaries have also got their second Covid shot, as per the government data.
Furthermore, more than 26.69 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category; of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 25,67,21,069 doses, as per the data.
Meanwhile, more than 1.05 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs.
Pre-registration for vaccination through online registration and prior booking of appointment is not mandatory to avail of vaccination services.
