Droom extends its germ-shield technology to sanitize fleets of Gurugram Police

Online automobile marketplace Droom on Friday announced a fleet sanitization drive for Gurugram Police through which it has extended its germ-shield technology to deeply sanitize the fleet of cars and bikes currently used by Gurugram Police.
Germ-shield, a technology launched under Droom Health, is an antimicrobial surface protection shield for cars and two-wheelers. Proven to be effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses for up to three months, it guards surfaces against harmful microbes by inhibiting the growth of micro-organisms such as bacteria, algae, yeast, mold, and mildew, the company said.
The technology polymerizes (bonds) to any surface resulting in a strong, durable, invisible and effective barrier with a 99.99 per cent microbial reduction rate, it added.
“Just like the health workers, the country’s police force is also at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus. This fleet sanitization drive for Gurugram Police is a part of Droom’s contribution towards the protection of these brave warriors and real heroes of our society. While our technology provides safety from viruses for three months, keeping in mind the challenge that Gurugram police faces while dealing with the pandemic, we will be sanitizing their several vehicles on a daily basis until the nation achieves victory over COVID-19,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder & CEO – Droom.
Nitika Gahlaut, IPS DCP Headquarters, Gurugram, said, “We are grateful to Droom for launching this service and protecting us against the highly-contagious coronavirus. It is our duty to ensure the health and safety of citizens and staying protected from the virus ourselves is a big part of protecting others. A major element of containing the coronavirus contagion is inhibiting surface-to-surface transmission, and Droom’s germ-shield technology is a big step towards this goal.”
