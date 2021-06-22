E-bike prototype with wireless charging technology developed

Students from KL deemed to be University have developed a unique e-bike with wireless charging technology.

The prototype was developed by a team of six students from the Electrical and Electronics Engineering Department of KL College of Engineering, along with a few university alumni members.

The e-bike has futuristic features, including cell balancing and wireless charging that is available in a few places around the world. The team developed the initial concept and prototype utilising free access to labs and testing facilities. The team received guidance from senior academicians and received a grant of Rs 1,40,000 to incubate the project idea as a start-up.

The e-bike allows people to travel at a maximum speed of 55 kmph with 5 hours for full charge and covers 85 to 100 km in standard conditions. The charging technology is coupled with programmable cell balancing feature for a long-lasting charge.

The team has retrofitted an existing bike and modified it into a prototype for an e-bike with wireless charging. The team carried out several variations in the design, including incorporating ae BLDC motor (Brushless DC electric motor) to gear modules through the controller.

Koneru Satyanarayana, President, KL Deemed to be University, in a statement said, "This project of wirelessly chargeable e-Bike is a testimony to the innovative mindset and futuristic approach of the students."