E-procurement by Andhra Pradesh from 2020

The new procurement policy of Andhra Pradesh government is coming into force from January, 2020, according to a press release.

Under the new system, all tenders related to purchase and services will be on e-procurement portal. All Government Departments will implement it. Every year the State government spends ₹15,000 crore for the purchases and services in all the departments.

Of this ₹15,000 crore, ₹3,181crore of purchases and services was made using e-procurement system. Around ₹12,000 crore worth of purchases and services have not followed any specific format and ₹2,099 crore was paid for 4,083 tenders in the name of goods, and ₹1,082 crore had been paid for 153 tenders in the name of services by the previous TDP government.

The supplies were of low quality. There was no scope for the verification on quality of supplies. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen that every tender from the government should be public-friendly, qualitative and transparent, adds the release.