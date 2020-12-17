National

EC asks MP Chief Electoral Officer to lodge criminal actions for misuse of money in 2019 elections

Updated on December 17, 2020

The Election Commission has asked the Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh to lodge criminal action before Designated Authority, the Economic Offence Wing of the State against the concerned persons for violation as per extant Electoral and other relevant laws.

The action comes in the backdrop of the Commission deliberating on a report received from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), intimating that during its search operations in Madhya Pradesh it found extensive use of unaccounted cash during the General Elections 2019 in the State.

In a statement, the Commission said it has also directed Home Secretary to initiate appropriate departmental action against All India Service officers and also to the Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh for similar action against State officers.

It is reported that these entities/individuals engaged in unauthorised and unaccounted cash contributions to individuals on behalf of certain political party, which is reported to be corroborated during searches by the Income Tax department under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The report specifically mentions instances of prima facie involvement/nexus of public/government servants in unauthorised/unaccounted cash transactions.

