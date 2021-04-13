EC bans BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning in West Bengal for two days

The Election Commission has banned senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha for two days from campaigning for an “inflammatory” speech he made during the campaign. He had said in the speech that the CISF should have killed eight people in place of four.

The Commission said Sinha violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and provisions of Indian Penal Code by making "provocative statements, mocking human life and inciting the forces that could have serious law and order implications and thereby adversely affecting the election process."

The Commission condemned and warned Sinha for his remarks. "The Commission also imposes a ban on Rahul Sinha from campaigning in any manner for next 48 hours commencing from 12 pm today (Tuesday) till 12 pm on April 15 (Thursday)," the order said. The order was issued without giving any notice to Sinha or the BJP "due to urgency of the matter."

The Commission also issued a notice to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for his statement that on April 17 incident such as the firing by CISF in Shitalkuchi will be repeated if someone crosses the limits.

The Commission on Monday banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for a day.