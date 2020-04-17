National

ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief

Mumbai | Updated on April 17, 2020 Published on April 17, 2020

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad. The FIR was based on Delhi Police seeking answers related to the group’s religious gatherings in mid-March. The group's six-storey headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti is at the centre of a controversy after being declared a coronavirus hotspot, media reports said.

The Delhi Police crime branch has registered a case against the Tabhlighi Jamaat chief Saad under the stringent Section 304 of the IPC -- 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' -- . The case against Saad was filed in connection with the coronavirus outbreak at the Muslim missionary group's headquarters.

The Jamaat chief's lawyer has claimed that his client is under self-quarantine for 14 days. “Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join the investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,” the Jamaat chief’s advocate, Tauseef Khan, told media last week.

Published on April 17, 2020
