Eight Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo test Covid positive

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
At least eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid 19, forcing the authorities to close the zoo.
ICMR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology will investigate how the lions contracted the virus and the source of infection. The State government has decided to close all zoologcal parks, including Nehru Zoological park, other national parks and various wildlife sanctuaries in Telangana until further orders, following a directive from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.
After veterinarians in the park detected symptoms in the lions such as loss of appetite and nasal discharge, their samples were sent to CCMB-LACONES, and the results came out positive. They are now recovering well and analysis of samples reveals the infection was not caused by any variant of concern.
The Ministry has also stated that there is no factual evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans.
On April 24, Nehru Zoological Park shared samples collected from the nose, throat and respiratory tract of the lions. Based on detailed diagnostic tests and report as shared by CCMB-LaCONES on May 4, it has now been confirmed that these 8 lions have tested positive for SARS-CoV2 virus.
The eight lions have been isolated and due care and necessary treatment have been provided.
The Central Zoo Authority has taken several pre-emptive measures, including issuance of guidelines and advisories to the zoos, towards precautions to be undertaken in the light of increasing number of cases of SARS CoV-2.
In view of rapid spread of SARS Cov-2 in the country, the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change has issued advisory to close all Zoological Parks, National Parks, Tiger Reserves and Wildlife Sanctuaries for visitors till further orders to control the spread of the Covid-19.
Accordingly, R Shobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, has issued orders to close the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad; Kakatiya Zoological Park, Warangal; Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves, and all National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries in Telangana with immediate effect.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
On his 100th birth anniversary, a diehard fan and translator of Satyajit Ray’s stories recalls the man and his ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...