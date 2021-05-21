Embassy REIT, other corporates fund ICUs in 3 govt hospitals

Embassy REIT, through its Corporate Connect Programme, has mobilised over ₹7.3 crore with corporates partners ANZ, Swiss Re and CapitaLand to set up 69 fully fitted ICU beds, life-saving medical equipment and manpower to operationalise ICUs in three government hospitals in Bengaluru.

The company worked with the State Health Department to identify the beneficiary hospitals, shortlisted suppliers and raised funds for this initiative.

“Currently, 46 of the 69 ICU beds are in the process of being set-up and operationalised at the Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar and Jayanagar General Hospital. The remaining 23 ICU beds will be finalised in the coming week. The beneficiaries at these hospitals will receive treatment free of cost,” the company said in a release.

The hospitals will also benefit from manpower assistance from Doctors for You, Cloud Physicians and LabourNet with the support of Azim Premji Foundation to operate the ICUs. The health department will provide ventilators for these hospitals from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.