Emirates launches airbridge to India for Covid relief items

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Emirates has set up a humanitarian airbridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent medical and relief items.
Emirates will offer cargo capacity free of charge on all of its flights to nine cities in Indiato help international NGOs rapidly deliver relief supplies. Emirates SkyCargo has already been transporting medicines and medical equipment on scheduled and charter cargo flights to India.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates’ Chairman and Chief Executive, in a statement, said: “India and Emirates are deeply connected since our first flights to India in 1985. We stand with the Indian people and will do all we can to help India get back on its feet. Emirates has a lot of experience in humanitarian relief efforts, and with 95 weekly flights to nine destinations in India, we will be offering regular and reliable widebody capacity for relief materials. The International Humanitarian City in Dubai is the largest crisis relief hub in the world, and we will work closely with them to facilitate the movement of urgent medical supplies.”
The first shipment sent as part of the humanitarian airbridge is a consignment of over 12 tonnes of multi-purpose tents from the World Health Organisation (WHO), destined for Delhi, and coordinated by the IHC in Dubai.
The freight division of Emirates has a close partnership with IHC, developed over several years of delivering relief materials to communities across the world impacted by natural disasters and other crises.
Emirates SkyCargo has partnered with UNICEF and other entities in Dubai through the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance to transport Covid-19 vaccines rapidly to developing nations through Dubai. So far, close to 60 million doses of vaccines have been transported on Emirates’ flights, equating to nearly 1 in 20 of all vaccine doses administered around the world.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
Maserati claims that the Levante Hybrid is faster than a diesel and more sustainable than diesel or gasoline
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...