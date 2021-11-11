Episource to recruit over 2,000 medical coders from Kerala next year

Episource, a leading US-based healthcare services company providing medical coding services to insurance providers across the US, is planning to recruit over 2,000 medical coders from Kerala in 2022.

Since 2017, the company has recruited more than 2,000 medical coders from the State with the help of CIGMA Medical Coding Academy, Episource’s authorised recruiting partner in Kerala. The company has short-listed 232 candidates from around 400 candidates, who attended its recent recruitment drive in Kochi.

“We are significantly ramping up our head count and the recent recruitment drive in Kochi was part of that effort. The majority of our employees are from South India and we will soon open a centre in Coimbatore. The candidates recruited from Kerala will be placed at the Coimbatore centre, close to their home state,” said Manjula Palanisamy, Senior Vice- President, Episource. She added that Episource has a significant relationship with CIGMA and the later has been supporting its recruitment drive for the past four years by helping to get the best talent.

Bibin Balan, CEO, CIGMA Medical Coding Company, said Kerala has the potential to become a hub for medical coding as it produces a large number of graduates every year. “After proper training, they can be absorbed by the medical coding companies. We are committed to training students as per the requirement of the companies,” he said. He added that medical coders are offered a salary package ranging from Rs 2.10 lakh to Rs 12.50 lakh per year depending on their experience.

Established in 2004 in Chennai, Episource has around 4,000 employees spread across California, Florida, the Philippines and India (Chennai, Mumbai and Vijayawada), with an integrated onshore/ offshore global delivery model. The company has devoted more than a decade to building products for healthcare providers, to measure business outcomes. As one of the leading companies in the domain, we have helped numerous clients optimise their medical records and data analytics to enable better documentation of records with chronic diseases.