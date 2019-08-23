National

Equiv.in rolls out career fair platform for defence veterans

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on August 23, 2019 Published on August 23, 2019

Equiv.in, the diversity vertical of talent platform Stockroom, has rolled out a career fair platform, Frontiers, for veterans to help them get back into work force.

“More than 75,000 veterans leave duty each year who are in the age group of 35-45. Through Frontiers, we will organise exclusive career fairs for defence veterans,” Naren Krishna, Founder and CEO of Equiv.in, told newspersons here on Friday.

Equiv.in is looking to host this event in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad early next year. Frontiers will be launched officially at the ninth edition of the ‘Women Changemakers Career Fair and Confluence’ being organised by Equiv.in here on Saturday.

The women changemakers event is expected to see participation from more than 600 women who will interact with women business leaders of 8 companies looking to hire talent., he said.

