Ernakulam dist declared Nipah virus free

The Kerala Health Minister K.K.Shailaja has officially declared Ernakulam district as Nipah virus free.

Speaking at a function held in Aster Medcity in connection with the Nipah survivor's discharge, the Minister said the State could able to control the outbreak of the disease at the right moment, thanks to the high quality infection control mechanism at the hospital.

After 53 days of hospital stay, the 23-year-old youth left the hospital on Tuesday.

She pointed out that the joint efforts of government and private sector could help find solutions for all the health issues of the people. In all the two phases of Nipah outbreak, this joint effort was evident. With the combined efforts of the government, private sector and the public all the challenges in the health sector can be tackled in future, she added.