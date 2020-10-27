Farm Acts: Farmers to protest in front of corporate offices

An umbrella organisation of about 500 farmers’ organisations, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), and various federations led by Punjab farmer leaders Sardar Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Chanduni have decided to step up the agitations against the three Farm Acts and the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act.

The Centre recently enacted three law pertaining to farming - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and The Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill - which have met with stringent opposition.

Protests

A meeting of the organisations decided to form a committee to coordinate the nationwide protests. Demanding the withdrawal of three Acts and the Bill to amend Electricity Act, the outfits decided to hold a nationwide road blockade on November 5. A protest rally, Delhi Chalo, will be held on November 26 and 27.

The meeting decided to hold protests in front of the offices of the BJP, its allies and leaders, offices of Union government and various companies as part of the agitations. “The meeting condemned the Centre’s decision to stop operation of goods trains to Punjab unless passenger trains start plying - this is blackmail of the people and farmers of Punjab and is most unbecoming of a democratic government,” the statement.