Farm Acts: Farmers to protest in front of corporate offices

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
An umbrella organisation of about 500 farmers’ organisations, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), and various federations led by Punjab farmer leaders Sardar Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Chanduni have decided to step up the agitations against the three Farm Acts and the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act.
The Centre recently enacted three law pertaining to farming - The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and The Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill - which have met with stringent opposition.
A meeting of the organisations decided to form a committee to coordinate the nationwide protests. Demanding the withdrawal of three Acts and the Bill to amend Electricity Act, the outfits decided to hold a nationwide road blockade on November 5. A protest rally, Delhi Chalo, will be held on November 26 and 27.
The meeting decided to hold protests in front of the offices of the BJP, its allies and leaders, offices of Union government and various companies as part of the agitations. “The meeting condemned the Centre’s decision to stop operation of goods trains to Punjab unless passenger trains start plying - this is blackmail of the people and farmers of Punjab and is most unbecoming of a democratic government,” the statement.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512251240 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff ...
Investors with a short term view can sell the stock of Zee Entertainment Enterprises. Following a sharp rally ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...