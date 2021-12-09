Farmers disperse after 13-month protest against farm reform laws

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
After over a year, the farmers protesting on the borders of Delhi began dispersing on Thursday after the Government formally agreed to their representative body, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s, demands including withdrawal of 48,000 cases against protestors, taking measures to legalise Minimum Support Price for crop and providing compensation for families of over 700 farmers who have died during the course of the protests demanding the repeal of farm reform laws.
The farmers camped mainly at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders started dismantling the tents and temporary sheds and clearing the roads before proceeding back to their villages in Punjab, UP and Haryana.
At a general body meeting of the SKM in Singhu Border, the letter of the Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Sanjay Agarwal agreeing to their demands was formally approved. The SKM then announced the suspension of their 13-month-long agitation. Their main demand had already been conceded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who announced on November 19 that the three farm Bills would be repealed. Parliament repealed the laws later on November 29.
“Current agitation stands suspended. Battle has been won and the war to ensure farmers’ rights, especially to secure MSP as a legal entitlement for all farmers, will continue,” the SKM leaders said.
They dedicated the “fabulous and historic victory” of the struggle to the over 700 martyrs of the movement, including in the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. “Farmers’ unity, peace and patience has been the key to the victory and this will not be allowed to erode in any circumstance,” they said.
Agarwal also said that all cases against the farmers will be withdrawn with immediate effect and the Centre will request the States also to do so. On compensation for farmers, the official said States such as Haryana and Uttar pradesh have decided in principle to provide compensation to the family members of the farmers who died during the protests. The Centre also cited the example of Punjab, where jobs were also given to the relatives of the deceased.
On draft amendments to Electricity Act, the secretary said the Bill will not be brought to Parliament without talking to all stakeholders, including SKM. He also told the SKM that the Centre has removed penal provisions on farmers for burning stubbles.
Mourning the demise of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and other officers in a helicopter crash, the SKM decided to postpone all celebrations. The next meeting of the SKM will be held on January 15 to monitor the progress made by the Centre in keeping the promises.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...