Farmers equate their protests with Pagdi Sambhal Lehar

Commemorating the historic ‘Pagdi Sambhal Jatthe’ protest led by Ajit Singh, uncle of Bhagat Singh, the protesting farmers organised cultural programmes at various sites on Tuesday. Family members of Bhagat Singh also attended the programme.

The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said the ongoing protests are similar to Pagdi Sambhal Lehar of 1906 against the British regime as the three farm laws are against farmers. “The unity of the farmers proves that this movement will also be successful,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said.

“Once the turban was the pride of the farmer but the government has forced farmers to use turban for hanging. Farming is already going through a very deep crisis, now the implementation of these three laws and the non-availability of MSP will deepen this crisis further and the farming will be ruined badly,” he said.

The SKM also criticised the Delhi Police for putting up posters in Tikri asking farmers to vacate the sites. “Such posters are irrelevant where farmers are demonstrating peacefully by exercising their fundamental rights. We oppose this move of the police and appeal to the farmers to continue the peaceful protest. Such threats and warnings will be strongly opposed,” Pal said.

The Police, however, said it was a routine process. Police sources indicated that such an exercise was to communicate to the protesters that they are not allowed to enter Delhi unlawfully. The protesters are now sitting along the Delhi-Haryana border.