Farmers equate their protests with Pagdi Sambhal Lehar

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Commemorating the historic ‘Pagdi Sambhal Jatthe’ protest led by Ajit Singh, uncle of Bhagat Singh, the protesting farmers organised cultural programmes at various sites on Tuesday. Family members of Bhagat Singh also attended the programme.
The leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha said the ongoing protests are similar to Pagdi Sambhal Lehar of 1906 against the British regime as the three farm laws are against farmers. “The unity of the farmers proves that this movement will also be successful,” SKM leader Darshan Pal said.
“Once the turban was the pride of the farmer but the government has forced farmers to use turban for hanging. Farming is already going through a very deep crisis, now the implementation of these three laws and the non-availability of MSP will deepen this crisis further and the farming will be ruined badly,” he said.
The SKM also criticised the Delhi Police for putting up posters in Tikri asking farmers to vacate the sites. “Such posters are irrelevant where farmers are demonstrating peacefully by exercising their fundamental rights. We oppose this move of the police and appeal to the farmers to continue the peaceful protest. Such threats and warnings will be strongly opposed,” Pal said.
The Police, however, said it was a routine process. Police sources indicated that such an exercise was to communicate to the protesters that they are not allowed to enter Delhi unlawfully. The protesters are now sitting along the Delhi-Haryana border.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...