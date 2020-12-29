Farmers pessimistic on today’s meeting with Centre

The farmers are preparing for Wednesday’s discussion with the Centre with a sense of pessimism even as organisations and trade unions are preparing for more protests against the farm reform laws.

Farmers held protests in Patna and Thanjavur in solidarity with those protesters on the borders of Delhi. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has refuted possibility of taking up any other topics at the talks until the three farm laws are repealed. “There are mischievous elements planting stories of other issues being taken up. All those attempting to diffuse the focus are anti–farmer forces,” the AIKSCC said in a statement.

AIKSCC claimed that there was a massive outpouring of support for the Delhi Struggle and almost 10,000 farmers assembled in Patna and the police used force against farmers. “A massive turnout was also witnessed at Thanjavur,” the statement added.

Trade Unions support

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said it will organise nationwide protest in more than one lakh workplaces on Wednesday demanding repeal of the three farm laws, four labour codes and electricity bills. “These actions will be in addition to the solidarity actions in support of the ongoing farmers’ struggle. CITU and the entire working class movement have been supporting the farmers’ protests even when the laws were introduced initially as farm ordinances, before the Bills were passed in Parliament violating all Parliamentary procedures and norms,” Sen said.