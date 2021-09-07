Farmers protest in Karnal, defy Sec 144

Talks between the Karnal district administration and protesting farmers failed on Tuesday as the State Government rejected their demand that former Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha should be arrested for allegedly ordering the police to “break the heads” of protesters on August 28.

One farmer, Sushil Kajal, allegedly died after a police lathicharge in Haryana town on August 28.

Thousands of farmers, under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), assembled in the Karnal grain market, where the administration had imposed Section 144 (of CrPC) to prevent gathering of large crowds. The farmers claimed that internet and SMS services were suspended in the area. The protesters also demanded compensation of ₹25 lakh to the family of Kajal and ₹2 lakh each to the farmers injured in the police action.

All India Kisan Sabha finance secretary P Krishnaprasad, who was detained by the police, said the administration did not accept any of the demands of the farmers. “They instead detained the leaders of SKM such as Rakesh Tikait and Yogendra Yadav. But the farmers did not allow the police to take us away. The protests were held in a peaceful manner,” he added.

‘Will not back down’

The SKM charged in a statement that Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar, instead of taking action against the officer, openly endorsed his actions. “Even as the farmers demanded that the officer be sacked, the government promoted him instead,” the SKM said. “Farmers stand determined and resolute, and the government cannot get away with the murder. We stand firmly behind the protest, and condemn the actions of the Haryana government. Farmers will teach Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar a lesson,” SKM added.

Meanwhile, RSS-supported farmers outfit Bharatiya Kisan Sangh submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the Centre to provide profitable price to the farmers instead of MSP. “Once declared, the inflation in the inputs may be added during procurement,” the organisation demanded. It asked the Prime Minister to ensure the selling of the produce at the declared price, may it be within the local market or outside the market purchased by the Government agencies or private agencies.

“All these things can happen only after the enactment of stringent law in this direction to ensure profitable price for the farmers basing on the cost of production,” the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh said in a statement.